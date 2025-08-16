Engine Heads and how to buy

I want to be sure to avoid PTV issues. I do not want to flycut pistons! Looking for performance gain in a aluminum head in the most bolt on package possible (assembled). Ok if I give up a little performance for convenience and good price.

I know the Trickflow 170 11Rs are great, but what about the AFR enforcers and the newer SVEs? They have springs that are ok with the factory or a mild cam like an alphabet? Am I limited to the 1.90s or can 2.02s still clear ok?

I know I still have to check before Installing but don't want to buy, ship, then have to try and return. Anyway to measure before ordering?
 
The camshaft is really going to dictate PTV clearance more so than cylinder head.
A stock cam would probably work with just about any cylinder head. The valves just are not open anywhere near the piston to worry about.
Most street camshafts, IE, designed for daily driver usage, will work fine with most cylinder heads.
You go over .550 lift or over 230+ duration (@ .050) then it is a whole different ballgame.
Keep lift/duration reasonable and PTV is pretty much a non issue.
 
I'm sure if you call trick flow,afr,or lmr they can recommend a good head and cam
But you have to check p.t.v.clearance to be sure you have enough room.
 
