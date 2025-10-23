351w turbo build.... Turbo guys teach me things...

Ok so after blowing up my stock block 347

--Scat rotating assy(cast crank)

Tfs 170(originals not 11r)

Ported gt40 tubular

Xe274hr cam

Vortech v3 Si (3.125/6.8x pulleys)-



1st main bearing spun, snapped crank just in front of 2nd main.



I'm going to a 351 swap..... Selling the vortech and going turbo

Setup will be budget-ish..

-stock bottom end, low ish miles

-Promaxx project X 210 cc. Heads

- same 274 cam

-single plane EFI intake(torn between budget eBay manifold and Tfs r series)

-Throttle elbow and 105 mm throttle body(got them super cheap so it's what I'm using )

-hot side kit I will actually spend some money on from pony down performance

-on3 intercooler(build my own plumbing)

-cheap 7875 turbo



Running holley termX, with 80lb dekas. And will be going to a coil near plug setup with this swap



Now for my actual question... This is 100%a street car, will NEVER be raced that I MAY put 1000 miles a year on.... this is also my first turbo build for a gas engine.

I want this to spool EARLY (2500-3K), I'm not concerned with high rpm...6500 max rpm...



Ok here's the question ... The turbo is available with a .81 or .96 at turbine ....my gut tells me the .81 is the right choice for my use but I don't know.. will the .81 choke it out before 6k? Will the .96 spool too slow (over 3k)?



Damn this was long, I'm sorry



And what do we think on the eBay single plane ?