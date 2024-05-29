Hi everyone. Unfortunately, I had a spark plug blow out of the cylinder that already had a helicoil installed on my 04 GT. Since I need to replace a head anyway I figure I might as well go for an upgraded head/cam setup, but I have a few questions before I pull the trigger on anything. I want to keep it simple enough to continue driving it daily, so I'm hoping to keep the bottom end, clutch, and rear gear stock.



Do I need to upgrade anything in the bottom end to support the power? Is there anything I should check on the engine to make sure it's healthy enough to accept these mods?

I'm still running the stock throttle body and intake/ exhaust manifolds. I plan to get a set of long tube headers, but how do I choose a throttle body diameter? Is the stock intake manifold going to present any restrictions?

Any other supporting mods that are recommended?

What do I need to consider when ordering cams?

Do the valvetrains in these engines have hydraulic rollers?

Trickflow heads seem to be unobtainable at this point so I'm looking at Promaxx. Does anyone have experience with their products, good or bad?



Any other advice for this process would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance for the help.