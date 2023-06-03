Heater Crossover Tube / ECT Coolant Leak

Anyone ever have a coolant leak at the ECT sensor threads in the heater crossover tube? The ECT is a Motorcraft DY-1145 which I had in the car on the old tube and although it didn’t thread in very far it didn’t leak. I got a new set of tubes and had my buddy cut and tig weld the EGR spacer coolant nipple shut. Installed the new tubes when I replaced the rockers and it leaks at the sensor threads going into the bung on the tube.



I ran a die on the sensor threads and they were not great but they cleaned up. Ran a tap into the bung and they cleaned up pretty quick. Teflon tape on the sensor and it leaked again just like before.



I ordered another sensor but my gut it telling me it’s an issue with the bung on the tube. Anyone else have leak issues in this area?