Heater Hose PSA and HPS Replacement (Video)

OldSchoolNoe
Member
-
- Nov 13, 2019
-
- 39
-
- 6
-
- 18
The newest new edge is nearing 2 decades old. Some of these vehicles are still running with the original heater hoses.
Consider doing some preventive maintenance or travel with a pair of backups.
I replaced mine with some red HPS silicone hoses. $200 for the kit (heater hoses, radiator hoses, bypass hose, and clamps).
All this is shown in the video.
Even with new ones, I'm still traveling with a pair of backup 90 degree connectors.
