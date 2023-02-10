Heavy clutch- normal?

Hey all, I bought my 98 Gt 5 speed about 2 years ago. It's been a great runner and driver the whole time and has given me hardly any problems at all, apart from leaking/burning oil (but it has 210,000 miles, so probably to be expected). I traded my Chevy HHR straight for it and that was also a manual, and the difference in the clutch feel was night and day. When we were test driving each other's cars, after driving the mustang and going back to the HHR it felt like you would put your foot through the floor with how easy it was to depress in comparison. I also drive a 92 ranger and the clutch in that is similarly very light in comparison.

Like I said I've never had any problems with the car, and I know that both the other vehicles I mentioned have significantly smaller engines and are probably equipped with lighter duty clutches. Both the others I mentioned are also hydraulic vs the mustangs cable clutch. But even my mechanic who does my state inspections has commented that the Mustang clutch is quite heavy. I was just wondering if this is normal for SN95s, or if anyone else has noticed that these come with a pretty stiff clutch. The previous owner(s) may have also replaced some clutch components at some point, I just don't know.
 

