So I have an 03 GT, I got this car about a year ago with factory wheels and tires. I wanted to upgrade to a meatier tire because its supercharged and has a 4.10 rear. Got myself some nice new wheels and wider tires for the rear and then all of a sudden when I took it on a joy ride to test out fitment, after about an hour I had some NASTY clunks coming from the rear end anytime I turned at all. Limped it home to find out my diff had a pretty bad leak (also found out my car doesn't have quad shocks with factory upper and lower control arms), wasn't particularly low on fluid but it was certainly leaking. I replaced the diff seal and put the proper amount of Royal Purple fluid (with friction modifier in it) into the rear end. So that fixed the very aggressive clunking whenever I turned going forwards. About 5 months go by with no notable issues but about 2 months ago, I was backing into my driveway and i started hearing and feeling a similar clunking from the rear end; and only when i was turning. This clunk sort of comes with each revolution of the wheel and its a pretty nasty feeling. I must note that i only hear/feel it after I've driven the car around for a significant amount of time and gotten everything up to temperature which leads me to believe its not a mechanical failure , and it only really does it when I am going in reverse generally. Additionally i must note when I am riding the clutch while turning in reverse its not too bad but as soon as the clutch is depressed I can feel the whole rear end sway almost -- terrible feeling! My thoughts are bad rear upper and lower control arm bushings??? Im curious if anyone else has had this issue or has any insight for me; Thanks!