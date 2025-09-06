Hello from Alabama

C

Carl Moore

Member
Sep 6, 2025
1
2
13
Smiths Station, Alabama
#1
Hello all, I’m not new to mustangs. I’ve had several over the years. It’s just been about 17 years since I’ve owned a Fox body. I’ve had a 83 GT, 04 GT, 99 Cobra, 89 LX, 89 LX Convertible, 01 Bullitt, 14 GT, 15 GT and the newest to me is a 93 GT. My wife got for me as an early retirement from the Army gift ( I retire in 2027). I’ve just been fixing it here and there making everything work again. It’s a really good starting point. Has a stock bottom end, Word Products Windsor JR heads, Anderson N41 cam, 1:6 roller rockers, Explorer Intake, BBK Throttle Body and mass air, shorty headers with matching H-pipe and unknown flowmasters. Best of all it has a clean black interior !!!

IMG_6573.webp

IMG_6522.webp
 
  • Like
Reactions: Bullitt347 and Noobz347

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
New from North Texas
Replies
1
Views
50
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
S
Hello from Minnesota (and the ancient MustangBoards)
Replies
0
Views
60
The Welcome Wagon
SpeedofDarkness
S
S
Progress Thread 1989 LX 5.0 convertible - mild project
Replies
49
Views
612
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Scott_S
S
J
1986 LX 3.8 Convertable. Is it worth trying to sell or junk it?
Replies
7
Views
187
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
C
New Member From NC! Longtime Mustang Owner!
Replies
7
Views
220
The Welcome Wagon
Cobra76two
C
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu