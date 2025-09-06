Hello from Alabama

Carl Moore
Hello all, I’m not new to mustangs. I’ve had several over the years. It’s just been about 17 years since I’ve owned a Fox body. I’ve had a 83 GT, 04 GT, 99 Cobra, 89 LX, 89 LX Convertible, 01 Bullitt, 14 GT, 15 GT and the newest to me is a 93 GT. My wife got for me as an early retirement from the Army gift ( I retire in 2027). I’ve just been fixing it here and there making everything work again. It’s a really good starting point. Has a stock bottom end, Word Products Windsor JR heads, Anderson N41 cam, 1:6 roller rockers, Explorer Intake, BBK Throttle Body and mass air, shorty headers with matching H-pipe and unknown flowmasters. Best of all it has a clean black interior !!!