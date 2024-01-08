Help! 78 II has no power to any electrical except headlights and taillights and hazards.

Background: Hello all, I just bought a 2.8L II in December and ran into some problems. First, i am on a military base so getting this fixed sooner rather than later would be ideal. I have already replaced the battery cables, starter solenoid, duraspark module, fuses, cap and rotor, and electrical ignition switch (the one at the bottom of steering column). The brown wire for the headlight/taillight circuit does what it's supposed to so.



The Problem: No crank from key, no dash lights, no turn signals, no horn, no radio, no open door buzzer, no wipers, no wiper fluid spray. The engine turns over remarkably well when jumped off of the positive side of the starter solenoid. there is no "gallop" but still doesn't fire off with starting fluid down the carb so is that possibly because the duraspark isn't allowing power to the coil or distributor? One thing i noticed is on the side of the 2700VV carb near the throttle cable there is an electrical thing that seems to move back and forth when i connect/ disconnect the battery or when i cycle the key from off to run. The picture attached has the piece circled in red. *note: the picture of the carb is from google not my actual car but the piece is the same.



Any and all help is greatly appreciated!!

-Jack H