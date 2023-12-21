93CalypsoConvert
Nov 26, 2020
Hi all. I was driving today and all the sudden my speedo needle shot up and bounced off of the trip reset arm. Then it went back to functioning, however it is reading high now.
It still goes back to zero when I stop. I can hear clicking coming from the cable behind the dash now too.
The faster I go the more correct it gets.
It says I'm going:
15 while barely rolling
25 while doing 10
35 while doing 20
40 while doing 30
45 while doing 40
It was spot on before.
