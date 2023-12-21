Fox Help I think my speedometer broke

93CalypsoConvert

93CalypsoConvert

Active Member
Nov 26, 2020
266
80
38
Virginia
#1
Hi all. I was driving today and all the sudden my speedo needle shot up and bounced off of the trip reset arm. Then it went back to functioning, however it is reading high now.
It still goes back to zero when I stop. I can hear clicking coming from the cable behind the dash now too.

The faster I go the more correct it gets.
It says I'm going:
15 while barely rolling
25 while doing 10
35 while doing 20
40 while doing 30
45 while doing 40


It was spot on before.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

crucifyd
Temp Gauge
Replies
8
Views
953
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
2007_Crown_Vic
Instrument Bezel
Replies
2
Views
854
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2007_Crown_Vic
2007_Crown_Vic
T
03 Gt battery issues while driving
Replies
3
Views
315
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
PonyGTrider
Is My FuelPump Failing?
Replies
4
Views
670
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
PonyGTrider
PonyGTrider
A
I need help please!
Replies
21
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu