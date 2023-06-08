Fox Help me pick a color

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
3,303
1,877
143
Florida
Black or white hurst shifter knob on my new hurst handle........
Black dash, graphite carpet, keeping the white seats, white door panels...... No pics the interior is not done yet.....

I was going to order a white knob, but the black might me a neat contrast inbetween the white seats?
The ford knobs will NOT work, wrong thread, so not a option there....
 

