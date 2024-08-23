Help me with carpet in my 83...

Oct 4, 2020
My question is with which option??

Cut pile
Cut pile with mass backing
Essex
Essex with mass backing
The Essex appears to be a little taller cut pile..... I assume the mass backing is a better way to go for sound deadening...
Anyone else here had experience with these different carpet options??

As Always, thanks
 

#2
I would go with mass backing. It does make a difference and as far as sound deadening goes it doesn't get much easier. Can't say about material, I haven't seen essex.
 
#4
I pulled this from Rock Auto as I was kinda pricing stuff out, but its the same ACC carpet that everyone sells, Correct?
Its where the " essex " option for carpet is.....
 
#5
Huh, I was aware about the regular, or mass backing option. Never knew there were different grades of carpet.

I looked up the difference between cut pile and Essex and found this at AAC.
https://www.accmats.com/articles/everything-about-mass-backing/


Then looked up options for our cars and found this site where you can select mass backing as an option, and then select cut pile or essex. Seem to have much more more colors than I'm used to seeing. I wonder what dark slate is all about?

https://www.ocautocarpets.com/product/3296/1982-1993-ford-mustang-coupehatchback-pass-area/


I just got a new carpet. I wish I knew about this before. I got the mass backing / cut pile. Now my OCD is kicking in.

The mass backing is pretty much necessary. The only drawback I could see is some added weight, but for a street car I can't see that being a deciding factor. I've used non mass in the past (not foxbody experience) and it was junk. It always looked wrinkly amd lumpy. The mass backing helps keep it's shape, lay flat and the weight pulls it down even against the floor.
 
#6
I took a look at the ACC link you posted and ordered 3 samples
1. cutpile in Graphite
2/ Essex in Slate grey
2. Essex in black....

My concern with the Essex is I have had problems in the past trying to " plush " up things and having it be too thick and difficult to work with...

My 83 has a white interior ( seats Door panels, Rear Qtr panels) with all of the hard plastics and carpet being blue...
HATE the blue, but think the white might work OK here in Florida... I have been painting/dying all of the blue parts black ( the new dash top came black) and I " think " I want to go with a charcoal carpet.......
I remember some white interiors in my youth that had a black carpet and remember it looking pretty good....
Need to change out the seat belts to black or grey or Charcoal also......
 
#7
^ I'm interested in seeing the samples. I was wondering what the slate grey and graphite looked like next to black.

I put a black carpet in my red interior and like it much better. But I wished it was a bit less "pure black" and more like the color of the upper dash and upper door panels.
 
#8
nicholase said:
^ I'm interested in seeing the samples. I was wondering what the slate grey and graphite looked like next to black.

I put a black carpet in my red interior and like it much better. But I wished it was a bit less "pure black" and more like the color of the upper dash and upper door panels.
Click to expand...
Agreed, why I think the Graphite is a good option.... will try to post pics of each one after I get em...
 
#9
As promised some pictures of the samples...
Thick one is a piece of the stock 83 blue carpet the car came with..... I would guess almost twice as thick as the " thicker " Essex" carpet....
One on the left is the " Essex " upgrade, piece on the right is " cutpile".... What a disappointment in these samples....
Are there any better brands made????
DSCF1521.webp
 
#11
Do the samples have the mass backing on them? The ACC cut pile mass backed carpet I got was very similar in construction and thickness to the original. Once they put the mass backing and the felt stuff on there it's pretty substantial.

That slate grey is nice. I might have to order we a few samples to see how it matches up with the dark trim in my car.

Thanks for the pics!
 
#12
Resurrecting this post....
Has anyone installed the backing on the floor then installed new carpet on top of it?? read some stories of people saying that is the best way to do it???
I have a roll of some nice backing that I would like to use up... .. would like to install some sound deader, than my mass backing, then install the carpet... Any others who have done this???
 
