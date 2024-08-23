Help me with carpet in my 83...

Huh, I was aware about the regular, or mass backing option. Never knew there were different grades of carpet.I looked up the difference between cut pile and Essex and found this at AAC.Then looked up options for our cars and found this site where you can select mass backing as an option, and then select cut pile or essex. Seem to have much more more colors than I'm used to seeing. I wonder what dark slate is all about?I just got a new carpet. I wish I knew about this before. I got the mass backing / cut pile. Now my OCD is kicking in.The mass backing is pretty much necessary. The only drawback I could see is some added weight, but for a street car I can't see that being a deciding factor. I've used non mass in the past (not foxbody experience) and it was junk. It always looked wrinkly amd lumpy. The mass backing helps keep it's shape, lay flat and the weight pulls it down even against the floor.