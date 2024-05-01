Help Melted Hoses!

S

sierra.herb

New Member
May 1, 2024
1
0
0
Hegins, Pa
#1
Hi there everyone! Was wondering if anyone could help me with figuring out where these hoses go (I'll attach photos). I found a hose that runs from the carbon canister had melted. I am unsure of where it attaches to. There is also a hose that appears to be off that runs out of the backside of the intake manifold. The first picture is of where the hose comes out from the carbon canister, the second on is a picture of the line itself, and the third photo is the line that appears to be off that comes out from the back of the intake manifold. All these photos were taken from the passenger side. Also could these disconnected lines cause the fuel pump not to run, we just replaced the fuel pump about 6 months ago? The vehicle stalled and since then it cranks over but doesn't fire up and start.
 

Attachments

  • 17145851608484303832989467077963.jpg
    17145851608484303832989467077963.jpg
    612.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 17145852159825977581761274448742.jpg
    17145852159825977581761274448742.jpg
    610.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 17145852842035756224089689577372.jpg
    17145852842035756224089689577372.jpg
    544.3 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

3054tony
Resolved Fuel pump not turning on
Replies
8
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
3054tony
3054tony
J
Fox 1986 Mustang LX Convertible 3.8L fuel pump issue
Replies
0
Views
49
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
jwrules
J
Yyhoop
Resolved Ooops, Need Help.. Fuel Pump Relay Hot wire Snagged and Cooked
Replies
5
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Yyhoop
Yyhoop
F
Low fuel pressure downstream of fuel rail, good pressure upstream
Replies
4
Views
785
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
FYWW
F
J
Engine MAP vacuum location?! (See pics)
Replies
8
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jstang209
J
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu