Help Melted Hoses!

Hi there everyone! Was wondering if anyone could help me with figuring out where these hoses go (I'll attach photos). I found a hose that runs from the carbon canister had melted. I am unsure of where it attaches to. There is also a hose that appears to be off that runs out of the backside of the intake manifold. The first picture is of where the hose comes out from the carbon canister, the second on is a picture of the line itself, and the third photo is the line that appears to be off that comes out from the back of the intake manifold. All these photos were taken from the passenger side. Also could these disconnected lines cause the fuel pump not to run, we just replaced the fuel pump about 6 months ago? The vehicle stalled and since then it cranks over but doesn't fire up and start.