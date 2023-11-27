help, o2 and cat monitors wont ready for emissions test, 2013 mustang gt

o2 sensor and cat monitors wont ready themselves for emission test, had 91 tune from bama, flashed back to stock, have driven almost 1000 miles with no luck, have carb legal flowmaster shortys and mbrp catback exhasut on it, stock air intake (removed airaid cai for emission testing), no matter what I do I cannot get o2 and cat monitors ready, drove from Sacramento to reno and still not ready, no check engine light, live data shows o2s and cats readings , so they are working but not ready for testing, was told the 91 tune air/fuel may have messed up the upstream o2s? I need to smog my car , anybody help please. I am in California , I have done the driving cycles, I have been driving car everyday to and from work , which is roughly 25-30 min drive, I've disconnected battery for a week, I have rest monitors with code reader, i tuned back to 91 and flashed back to stock, I have no idea why they wont ready. trying to avoid dealership. everything on car is carb legal right now, I passed emissions 2 years ago before the tune with exhaust and headers.
 

