I have a 302 with very old cylinder heads on it. They are still using the cast iron rockers. I have a damaged exhaust valve and I'm not quite sure what happened to it.The following is what has happened to it:-Bent pushrod-Bent rocker stud-Worn rocker tip-Hammered and mushroomed valve stemI removed the valve spring and the valve moves freely up and down.I have little information about this engine.The car sat in a field for 21 years. I was able to make it run and drive it out. I did make sure all valves were free before I attempted to rotate the engine after it sat.Based on the fact that the valve is worn and mushroomed over, I imagine this was going on for a while when it was still being driven. Sparkplug looks excellent.