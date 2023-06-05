Fox Help on how to repair valvetrain. Damaged valve.

93CalypsoConvert

93CalypsoConvert

Active Member
Nov 26, 2020
231
75
38
Virginia
I have a 302 with very old cylinder heads on it. They are still using the cast iron rockers. I have a damaged exhaust valve and I'm not quite sure what happened to it.
The following is what has happened to it:
-Bent pushrod
-Bent rocker stud
-Worn rocker tip
-Hammered and mushroomed valve stem
I removed the valve spring and the valve moves freely up and down.

I have little information about this engine.
The car sat in a field for 21 years. I was able to make it run and drive it out. I did make sure all valves were free before I attempted to rotate the engine after it sat.

Based on the fact that the valve is worn and mushroomed over, I imagine this was going on for a while when it was still being driven. Sparkplug looks excellent.
IMG_5408.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R82148V
Engine 89 - First start up after sitting for 12 years
Replies
6
Views
872
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
dgollem
dgollem
Andrews24
Progress Thread 91 GT - 5 lug swap, suspension upgrade, restoration...
Replies
13
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Andrews24
Andrews24
B
Engine Valve train noise after cam swap
Replies
32
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
E
For Sale 1989 LX Notch 410ci 85mm turbo 8 pt cage 9" rear end
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Freakinstang
F
Whoohoo2260
Broken Exhaust Valve Retaining Clips
Replies
3
Views
958
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
Whoohoo2260
Whoohoo2260
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu