Valve stem tip tap?

I've read through a lot on valve train. It's still fairly new to me. I have a HO 302 non roller. It has had a slight tap since I put the motor in the car. I ended up changing out lifters and no change. I dug into it some more today, swapped out pushrods. And rockers and it still taps. Would it be safe to say that the valve stem is too worn? They are non adjustable rockers.



I did notice with the engine running as I slacked off the mounting bolt, and started snugging it up, it would stop tapping for a few seconds then tap again. I could go a bit tighter it would stop tapping as I am turning the bolt. Then start tapping again.



Listening with a live of hose the tap is on the valve stem if that makes any difference.



Thank you