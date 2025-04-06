Valve stem tip tap?

I've read through a lot on valve train. It's still fairly new to me. I have a HO 302 non roller. It has had a slight tap since I put the motor in the car. I ended up changing out lifters and no change. I dug into it some more today, swapped out pushrods. And rockers and it still taps. Would it be safe to say that the valve stem is too worn? They are non adjustable rockers.

I did notice with the engine running as I slacked off the mounting bolt, and started snugging it up, it would stop tapping for a few seconds then tap again. I could go a bit tighter it would stop tapping as I am turning the bolt. Then start tapping again.

Listening with a live of hose the tap is on the valve stem if that makes any difference.

Is there a way to confirm it isn't a lobe on the cam? I forgot to mention as far as piling goes there's certainly no shortage. Definitely equal to the rest of them.

I don't mind changing the lifter. But if I could confirm it wasn't an issue that lies deeper I'd feel better about taking it apart again.

Coolen said:
Yep, no adjustment. I do have other lifters in the garage new. I really thought I changed that one last year. But I guess it's not impossible for it to be bad out of the box. I tried pushing down on the lifter but it didn't seem to want to collapse any.
Probably need to shim one or two rockers....
 
