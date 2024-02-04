Help to identify lowering springs

Rembrant

New Member
Jan 24, 2024
Hi Folks,

I'm a long time Ford guy, but an absolute noob with Mustangs. I recently purchased a nice 2002 GT.
The car has lowering springs installed, but it's not super (slammed) low, but it is definitely lowered.
I'd like to somehow ID what springs are in it, but all that I can say about them is that they're blue.
Google searches are telling me that they're likely SR Performance from American Muscle, or HR Sport from LMR.
Any suggestions on how to confirm exactly what they are?
Thanks in advance,

Rem
 

