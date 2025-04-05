Help with 95 GT

hi, I am new to this forum so I don't know if this is the right place to post this. anyhow I bought a 1995 mustang GT 5.0 manual from a friend whos brother passed away who owned it since new. it was bought just to modify and drive to shows and week end drives. it has 48 k original miles. many mods, i have the paperwork for almost all thaty was done but somethings are not as detailed so i am in need of some help. Honestly I am a mopr guy and don't know much about fords. so with that said what it does have that I know for sure is a 5.0 manual trans GT40 al heads, Gt 40 intake, crane HD coil, E303 cam 24lb injectors, 77mm thottle body. 4:10 gears, and fan controller and a buch of cosmetic touch ups. My concern is that it is running rich and i smell raw gas mainly from the passeneger side No leaks anywhere that i can find, so i am assuming it's because it needs tuned again. now as far as the tune the paper work says it has a couple custom burned chips. That all that I can find and the shops that did it no longer exist. after trying to pull codes with a scanner with no luck I decided to pull the kick panel and found it has a seperate stand alone system and I have no idea what system it is, and there seems to be a burn spot or leakage. I be very grateful for any help. I only bought it to sell, but would like it running great. It seems to be running good just rich. i will try to attach some pics update after removing the passenger seat and kick panel I found that it has a old Pro M harness kit. that allows for a direct plug n play swap to an A9L in the 94-95 cars with manual trans and has a A3M1 ECC in it with a diablosport burn chip. I decided to order a megasquirt system hoping that I can tune the car myself if so I will be selling the harness and ECC. Any support would be helpful