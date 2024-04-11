Help with engine issues/emissions

Hello, I’m new to mustangs and just bought a 5.0 1995 v8 Mustang (manual) a few days ago.

The car has some unknowns, but from what I know and see it has a Trickflow intake, looks like ignition was upgraded as the coil wires are ford performance, and egr delete. This is everything that is known to be done in the engine bay.

The car runs great, shifts well, feels like all the power is there. However, I was told by the seller it will not pass emissions (Colorado), and the emissions came back high. I asked if he had the results so I can see what was high on the emissions but he did not have the results. The car also has a rich smell, and sometimes the idle will be random and surge.

I’ve been looking around everywhere online just to get an idea on what’s the cause and how I can look into fixing the engine up, but it’s becoming very overwhelming especially after pulling codes.

I still have tests to do, like compression test, test for vacuum leaks, and just do a deeper inspection on the car but haven’t had much time yet.

Ok, so any advice on these issues would be much appreciated as I’m new to mustangs and never worked on anything bigger than a 4 cylinder.



EGR system:

From what I know the EGR delete has been somewhat done properly? It has the block off plate, and the sensor is unplugged and fitted with the eliminator. From what I’ve read, to do this properly you have to basically remove the EGR from the ECU so it doesn’t interfere with the fuel tables. I would like to get the system back up and running for emissions testing here. But I’m missing the pipe that goes from the header up into the EGR. Which is no where to be found online so I’ll have to make my own or find at a junk yard. Would this possibly be the main issue to the car running rich? It’s thrown a few codes too which I will list.



Codes:

I hope I read them correctly but heres what I got.

KOEO

113: ACT sensor is greater than max of 4.6V

173: HEGO sensor circuit indicates system rich (right)

176: HEGO sensor circuit indicates system lean (left)

334: DPFE or EVP circuit above the closed limit of 0.67 volts

121: TP sensor was inconsistent with the MAF/MAP value in last 80 drive cycles



KOER:

116: ECT out of self test range of 0.3 to 3.7 Volts

121 again?

314: Thermactor air system inoperative (left)

311: Thermactor air system inoperative (right)



Any insight to these codes and what could cause them would be greatly appreciated! From what I’ve read 314 and 311 can be from the EGR delete. Possibly 334 as well?

I plan on cleaning the MAF, clearing the codes and running it a little to see what codes pop back up. Then doing a leak test once I build the little homemade leak tester. Feel free to let me know if I got anything wrong or miss understood something as I’m always open to learning!