Help with Heat soak/Hot Start

As the tittle says I have trouble starting the car when hot. If it wasn't for a serious hot battery it would not crank. Walk away and let it cool down for 30 mins and it will fire right up. I have been working on this car more than driving it trying my best to get it all figured out and I am almost there but I need help please. Something I have changed or didn't change has caused this because it hasn't always been like this.

Car is a 92 5.0 LX Hatch with a 306 with forged internals, cam, aluminum heads and intake, big fuel system etc... and a max 6psi Vortech supercharger. There is plans for an inner cooler but not one yet so I am dealing with hotter intake temps than normal. I would like to add that when this car is running it is running great! Cold starts, idle with or without AC on etc...

I am adding my data log of a quick drive on a 91 degree day and then a Data log of actually trying to start it while hot and my current tune. Please help me learn and fix this tune please. I would love to drive this car more often without worrying if its gonna crank if I accidentally stall it at a red light etc...

Thanks in advance for any and all help!
 

As requested I forgot to mention that the hard start is a real slow dragging start. Only does it when its hot and soon as it starts it runs perfect as if nothing every happened. I have heat wrapped and starter heat shield/blanket hoping it would help. Ask me anything to help you see the whole picture.
 
Well I have been pulling my hair out getting the tune figured out and because the hot start started all of a sudden I instantly assumed it was something I messed up in the tune. Now that you have mentioned it, I am not 100 % sure of anything at this point. Here is what I do know. The starter is a high torque put on about 2 years ago and it was set up with a relay so the starter gets full power when the key is turned. Another car guy told me to do that. The starter doesn't have as much use as it does age. Is there a way to test it without throwing parts at it? I need to start eliminating possible causes before buying parts. I have extra cable left over from the battery relocate, I could run a new cable to the starter to see if that helps?
 
