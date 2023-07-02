Help with Heat soak/Hot Start

Well I have been pulling my hair out getting the tune figured out and because the hot start started all of a sudden I instantly assumed it was something I messed up in the tune. Now that you have mentioned it, I am not 100 % sure of anything at this point. Here is what I do know. The starter is a high torque put on about 2 years ago and it was set up with a relay so the starter gets full power when the key is turned. Another car guy told me to do that. The starter doesn't have as much use as it does age. Is there a way to test it without throwing parts at it? I need to start eliminating possible causes before buying parts. I have extra cable left over from the battery relocate, I could run a new cable to the starter to see if that helps?