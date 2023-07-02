Help with Heat soak/Hot Start

As the tittle says I have trouble starting the car when hot. If it wasn't for a serious hot battery it would not crank. Walk away and let it cool down for 30 mins and it will fire right up. I have been working on this car more than driving it trying my best to get it all figured out and I am almost there but I need help please. Something I have changed or didn't change has caused this because it hasn't always been like this.
Car is a 92 5.0 LX Hatch with a 306 with forged internals, cam, aluminum heads and intake, big fuel system etc... and a max 6psi Vortech supercharger. There is plans for an inner cooler but not one yet so I am dealing with hotter intake temps than normal. I would like to add that when this car is running it is running great! Cold starts, idle with or without AC on etc...
I am adding my data log of a quick drive on a 91 degree day and then a Data log of actually trying to start it while hot and my current tune. Please help me learn and fix this tune please. I would love to drive this car more often without worrying if its gonna crank if I accidentally stall it at a red light etc...
Thanks in advance for any and all help!
Car is a 92 5.0 LX Hatch with a 306 with forged internals, cam, aluminum heads and intake, big fuel system etc... and a max 6psi Vortech supercharger. There is plans for an inner cooler but not one yet so I am dealing with hotter intake temps than normal. I would like to add that when this car is running it is running great! Cold starts, idle with or without AC on etc...
I am adding my data log of a quick drive on a 91 degree day and then a Data log of actually trying to start it while hot and my current tune. Please help me learn and fix this tune please. I would love to drive this car more often without worrying if its gonna crank if I accidentally stall it at a red light etc...
Thanks in advance for any and all help!