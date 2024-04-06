Possible dummy questions about Terminator X tuning

E

Ethereal_Zer0

Member
Jul 23, 2023
12
5
13
#1
Long story short I bought a car with a terminator x system and it's had a few tuning issues. Wondering if there is anywhere I can have someone take a look at the tune and just see if there is anything glaring since I have nothing else for reference. Not asking for someone to fix it/tune the car, just hoping someone can point out any obvious beginner type mistakes with how I have it set up now. Overall it runs just fine but I've spent the last year I have had it fixing little stuff and narrowing down what was tune related and what was parts related (had a wobbly distributor and bad fuel regulator that caused me some serious headaches).

Recently I got my idle smoothed out, that was an issue that I have been fighting since I bought the car. It would occasionally just not catch itself when returning to idle and the car would stall. Now that I have that smoothed out I have started doing some highway pulls and the car is hesitating/stuttering/hitching between 3500-6000 RPM. It starts off pulling hard and strong but I noticed in one of the data logs (only looked through this one so far since it was a good example of the issue) that the computer is pulling fuel (-5%) and also pulling timing (from 39 degrees down to 31.5). Only thing I could think of is that it is trying to meet the 14.7 A/F called for in that table. I haven't messed with the A/F table or spark table at all, just fuel while trying to smooth the curve a bit. I've just transferred the learn table to adjust that though.

Do I need to just adjust my A/F table in that RPM/MAP range to something more like 12.5 (that where it is when it is pulling hard and strong). Or do I need to adjust the ignition timing? Anywhere I can post the tune/pics of the tables (not sure if that is allowed in this forum, I remember reading something about them taking up too much space or something)?

Haha sorry I'm new both to tuning and the Holley system. Learning the Holley system is a chore alone in some regards. Thanks all!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
Need help with Microsquirt idle
Replies
14
Views
724
Digital Self-tuning Forum
86HO5.0
8
sav22rem22
Idle spark confusion
Replies
2
Views
944
Digital Self-tuning Forum
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
L
2001 GT tuning
Replies
1
Views
224
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
rc5liter
rc5liter
G
Microsquirt noob needs some tuning advice
Replies
5
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
germain101
G
B
94 cobra possible idle issue?
Replies
11
Views
596
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu