Possible dummy questions about Terminator X tuning

Long story short I bought a car with a terminator x system and it's had a few tuning issues. Wondering if there is anywhere I can have someone take a look at the tune and just see if there is anything glaring since I have nothing else for reference. Not asking for someone to fix it/tune the car, just hoping someone can point out any obvious beginner type mistakes with how I have it set up now. Overall it runs just fine but I've spent the last year I have had it fixing little stuff and narrowing down what was tune related and what was parts related (had a wobbly distributor and bad fuel regulator that caused me some serious headaches).



Recently I got my idle smoothed out, that was an issue that I have been fighting since I bought the car. It would occasionally just not catch itself when returning to idle and the car would stall. Now that I have that smoothed out I have started doing some highway pulls and the car is hesitating/stuttering/hitching between 3500-6000 RPM. It starts off pulling hard and strong but I noticed in one of the data logs (only looked through this one so far since it was a good example of the issue) that the computer is pulling fuel (-5%) and also pulling timing (from 39 degrees down to 31.5). Only thing I could think of is that it is trying to meet the 14.7 A/F called for in that table. I haven't messed with the A/F table or spark table at all, just fuel while trying to smooth the curve a bit. I've just transferred the learn table to adjust that though.



Do I need to just adjust my A/F table in that RPM/MAP range to something more like 12.5 (that where it is when it is pulling hard and strong). Or do I need to adjust the ignition timing? Anywhere I can post the tune/pics of the tables (not sure if that is allowed in this forum, I remember reading something about them taking up too much space or something)?



Haha sorry I'm new both to tuning and the Holley system. Learning the Holley system is a chore alone in some regards. Thanks all!