Help with identifying original owner

Hey guys, I have a 99 GT Vert that I bought a couple years ago as a roller. I was told it was a turbo race car at one point. I think the original owner was Mark Scott. When I bought the car the ECU had the name Scott written on it and there is a Mark Scott that registered a car on the yellow mustang registry.
Anyway, I would love to know the history of this car. It only has 63,000 miles on the chassis and there is some serious under bracing on it.
Any help would be greatly appreciated
