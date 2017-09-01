First of all, car value is 'in the eye of the beholder'. If you plan on flipping it sell it as is with as many original parts as possible included. If you plan on building it for yourself who cares about the value, if you think you can build it and make money the only way you can do that, well, honestly you likely won't break even.

I don't mean to sound harsh, but thats the truth.

I hope that you plan on building that stang into what it deserves to be and enjoyed by you, that my friend would make it priceless.