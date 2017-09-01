Fox Help With Value Of 79

Hello,

I've had this stored inside for over 20 years.

I currently has no motor. It was originally a 2.3 4cy. that I converted to 302 4peed with hurst verti-gate shifter.

What will this cost to restore to stock(ish) in 302 form? Additionally, what do you think it's worth in present condition and in restored condtion?


upload_2017-9-1_17-24-25.png
 

79Alan said:
Hello,

I've had this stored inside for over 20 years.

I currently has no motor. It was originally a 2.3 4cy. that I converted to 302 4peed with hurst verti-gate shifter.

What will this cost to restore to stock(ish) in 302 form? Additionally, what do you think it's worth in present condition and in restored condtion?


upload_2017-9-1_17-24-25.png
Wow i never seen a mustang like that. "Laser ii"? Thats interesting but i doubt its worth much more than any other mustang of that year. Im no expert but imo i believe unless its completely original, it wont be worth much more than blue book value.
So it has no motor but you plan on putting a 302 back in it?
 
First of all, car value is 'in the eye of the beholder'. If you plan on flipping it sell it as is with as many original parts as possible included. If you plan on building it for yourself who cares about the value, if you think you can build it and make money the only way you can do that, well, honestly you likely won't break even.
I don't mean to sound harsh, but thats the truth.
I hope that you plan on building that stang into what it deserves to be and enjoyed by you, that my friend would make it priceless.
 
89ripper said:
Wow i never seen a mustang like that. "Laser ii"? Thats interesting but i doubt its worth much more than any other mustang of that year. Im no expert but imo i believe unless its completely original, it wont be worth much more than blue book value.
So it has no motor but you plan on putting a 302 back in it?
I'm not sure if the Laser II stripe kit was just used by the local dealer or if Ford promoted it. I remember seeing it on the showroom floor. Probably the reason I bought it. I've see a couple others over the years. Not planning to put a motor back in it. Blew the last one with too much nitrous in about 1990. I have come to the realization this project will never get to the top of the list. NADA for my area shows average retail of around $2,000. I'm just not sure how much to reduce for lack of motor.
 
Chicks can make things hard if they're inspired...
If you can prove that was a dealer or even a factory installed option, that'll help with the value. Kind of like the old Predators.

Let me get one of our fox smart guys in here, he might know.
@FoxChasis ?
 
I am also the owner of a 79 Mustang, a 5.0 4 speed with a sunroof that has sat in a barn for 25 years. Very limited in numbers but sadly neither are worth much of anything. Mine with a V-8 has less power than about any car made today so collector value is about zero unless you happen to have an extremely low mileage pristine version. So that is why I am here today, to learn how to make it a fun daily driver. Good Luck
 
Put lubricant all over the balls
Laser ii was just some dealer sticker package

http://mmb.maverick.to/threads/laser-ii-mustang.73273/


Really need more info on the car to judge value. The early 4 eyes aren't really as sought after as the 85-86 and 87-93s are, so unsure if value can be assigned to them the same way. The reason is a lot of the desirable performance mods debuted mid 80s, so people are just less apt to purchase an "obsolete" mustang.

They are cool cars for sure, but often overlooked
 
mazing how much gas smell came from that tiny hole
This is no help, but I when I was in high school a friend of mine had a '79 5.0L w/ I think a 4 spd manual. It was a complete beeter but we thought it was bad ass because it was a 5.0L. A friend in a Dodge Omni totaled it by backing into it. The frame was so rusted under the battery it completely cracked when he hit it and that was the end of the '79.
 
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Dan02gt said:
This is no help, but I when I was in high school a friend of mine had a '79 5.0L w/ I think a 4 spd manual. It was a complete beeter but we thought it was bad ass because it was a 5.0L. A friend in a Dodge Omni totaled it by backing into it. The frame was so rusted under the battery it completely cracked when he hit it and that was the end of the '79.
Yup, no help whatsoever :doh:
 
79Alan said:
Hello,

I've had this stored inside for over 20 years.

I currently has no motor. It was originally a 2.3 4cy. that I converted to 302 4peed with hurst verti-gate shifter.

What will this cost to restore to stock(ish) in 302 form? Additionally, what do you think it's worth in present condition and in restored condtion?


upload_2017-9-1_17-24-25.png
I own this car now would love
to know about it tho
 
my rearend will smell so minty fresh,
m.imdb.com
Doesn’t change the fact that it’s a 79 4 cyl fox w/ a obscure stripe kit (that nobody knows about) w/o an engine.

It’ll always just be a 4 cyl/v8 swap 79 mustang………………..Laser II ?
May as well call it a Cyclone Spoiler.
 
wanna catch the space herp
CarMichael Angelo said:
Doesn’t change the fact that it’s a 79 4 cyl fox w/ a obscure stripe kit (that nobody knows about) w/o an engine.

It’ll always just be a 4 cyl/v8 swap 79 mustang………………..
And what is the Monster now? :lol:
The ‘79 would be a light chassis to start with, especially if everything attached to it is going to be updated anyway.
 
