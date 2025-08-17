Helpful information for O2 sensors and Longtube headers

Hello everyone. This thread is to give everyone with an SN95/New Edge with a 4.6L and longtube headers information on perfect O2 sensors with long harnesses. Many of us at some point have used O2 extension harnesses and they can sometimes cause issues. I did find out that 2003 Ford Ranger 4.0L downstream O2 sensors have a 22" long harness and work perfectly for longtube headers. Denso 2344070 is the part number and you can get them on Rockauto.com
 

