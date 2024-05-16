Hi, new here but not to mustangs and other cars

CassieL

May 15, 2024
Tyler Texas
Hi, I'm Cassie and I live in Tyler Tx. I have a 1989 gt that I'm fixing up to make a good daily driver.
I have 20 years experience working on cars. My dad and brother ran a shop. Dad was a Ford master tech and my brother was a GM master tech.
I also worked in their shop and have some certifications.

It'll be a pleasure to join in here.
 

