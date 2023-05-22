I have an 89LX foxbody I have replaced the original dash with a holley 12.3" digital dash and the alternator will not charge the battery. I have looked at a couple forums and have found that the original dash is used to excite the alternator. In the thread I read, if a 1/2 watt 470-520 ohm resistor is placed between the wires from the original dash of number 2 and 14, this will excite the alternator to charge the battery. Has anyone installed a holley digital dash and figured this out? I will attach the file with the original wiring of the instrument cluster as well to try and help with what I am talking about.

I did order a self exciting regulator from PA performance that will eliminate the issue I believe (from a 3 wire to a 2 wire regulator) but I still want to figure it out because I don't like unsolved issues with the car.



Any thoughts and help is much appreciated.