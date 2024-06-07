Holly High ram setup on 347ci SBF NEED HELP

Hello, so I'm at a little road block with my 347 stroker foxbody build and what I all need to make my new setup work.
For context, I bought a 95mm Holly tunnel ram intake (Part #300-272) and I'm trying to make it work with my system. I need a LS style TB, Low-Profile dizzy, and other GM style sensors. I guess my question is, WHAT parts do I exactly need to make this intake work with as minimal wiring/cutting possible. Brief setup of car listed below.
ANY PROFESSIONAL HELP/TIPS WOULD BE GREATLY APPECIATED! Thank you!

Key specific questions:
- I've heard people say to use the duel sync dizzy from holly (Part #565-211) but, does that work with my Megasquirt system/Factory harness? if not, how can i make it work? any adaptor out there? and will it fit the DART SHP block I have?
- How do I make any of the required GM style electronics work with my MS system/ factory Ford harness?
AS MUCH help, tips, and guidance through this process as possible would be appreciated. feel free to ask questions if you need specific info that isn't listed!

The Brief setup:
Megasquirt (MS2pnp) ECU
MSD dizzy(still TFI)
F303 cam
DART SHP 347 block
170cc Trickflow 11r Hyd. roller heads
44lb TF injectors (standard plug)
Eagle specialty forged crank
Forged internals (rods, pistons)
billit main caps
-- more parts/etc.
 

