Hooker Long tubes with Mustang 2 suspension.

inetwebguy
- Jun 13, 2024
I want to put on a set of Hooker Competition Long tube headers (6901) on my 1966 289. The front suspension has been upgraded to a Heidts Mustang 2 IFS (power steering). My question is if anyone else has these headers on their Mustang with a Mustang 2 IFS and if there were any issues with clearances or if it was actually easier with the suspension upgrade.
Also, if there is someone who has this or a similar setup, and there were challenges, how did you overcome? Brackets, hammer, sheer will power?
Thanks!
