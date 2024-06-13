Hooker Long tubes with Mustang 2 suspension.

I

inetwebguy

New Member
Jun 13, 2024
1
0
0
Florida
#1
I want to put on a set of Hooker Competition Long tube headers (6901) on my 1966 289. The front suspension has been upgraded to a Heidts Mustang 2 IFS (power steering). My question is if anyone else has these headers on their Mustang with a Mustang 2 IFS and if there were any issues with clearances or if it was actually easier with the suspension upgrade.

Also, if there is someone who has this or a similar setup, and there were challenges, how did you overcome? Brackets, hammer, sheer will power? :)

Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Progress Thread Shelby's Mustang - project revived after 7 years...
Replies
11
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Blackhawkxx
Blackhawkxx
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
3
Views
642
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
Naja
For Sale 1993 Mustang Cobra / 114K miles / Modified / Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Replies
0
Views
6K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Naja
Naja
A
1991 5.0 with HCI - started car, running for a few minutes, started pushing coolant into the overflow tank and then puking out from there. I'm lost
Replies
6
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
Akumu No Dara Ra
Progress Thread Akumu No Dara Ra's LSX swap and build Thread! Updated (2/10/22 @ 8:30PM CST)
Replies
140
Views
12K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Akumu No Dara Ra
Akumu No Dara Ra
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu