Hope someone can give me advice

LAFF
Enough to make my old Nipples hard
I am 76 years old and am in good health.
My 3 children all have ask me who gets the Mustang when I die.
I have told them that whoever wants to buy it from the other 2.
It’s TOD to all of them.
My question is what is it worth?
Some on here remember me building it.
1983 convertible
Only thing original is the body and interior.
Blueprint 302 with 21000 miles
Lentech aod transmission
8.8 rearend totally rebuilt with 31 spline axles and 3.55 ratio.
Suspension is all upgraded as is the front brakes.
Frame rails also welded in.
Everything is new as of 2020 .
My question is what should I tell them it’s worth?
