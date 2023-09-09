gearhead77
Active Member
-
- Mar 13, 2019
-
- 113
-
- 45
-
- 38
Apologies for the filth encrusted photo. So I installed a new BBK exhaust including the catted X pipe. The instructions are not that great and then you get to these things. They take the place of the stock muffler hangers, but the same location with the rubber isolators.
Except they don’t fit under the clamps for the system and they don’t really stay on their own as they’re supposed too(?)
The exhaust is pretty tight without them but a bit of extra stability doesn’t hurt. Anyone have experience with these?
On a similar note, one exhaust pipe sticks out much further (lower) than the other and no amount of moving things changes it. Any ideas?