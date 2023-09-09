Fox How are these supposed to work?

gearhead77

gearhead77

Active Member
Mar 13, 2019
113
45
38
Pittsburgh PA
#1
IMG_0028.jpeg

Apologies for the filth encrusted photo. So I installed a new BBK exhaust including the catted X pipe. The instructions are not that great and then you get to these things. They take the place of the stock muffler hangers, but the same location with the rubber isolators.

Except they don’t fit under the clamps for the system and they don’t really stay on their own as they’re supposed too(?)

The exhaust is pretty tight without them but a bit of extra stability doesn’t hurt. Anyone have experience with these?

On a similar note, one exhaust pipe sticks out much further (lower) than the other and no amount of moving things changes it. Any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

2000xp8
First real drive in a long time, some observations and minor issues
Replies
85
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Matt01
Fox 4 Cyl to V8 Swap Info Thread
Replies
16
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Robinson
R
sav22rem22
Exhaust Stock vs 2.5 inch exhaust
Replies
8
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
pearlnotchback
SOLD For Sale 92 Mustang Notchback Complete Rebuild in 2019
Replies
9
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Steel1
Steel1
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu