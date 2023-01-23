HI. I am about to install my Lentech Valve Body in my AOD. The vb came with the fitting and wire, but I am wondering how you guys drilled for the fitting? I have a deep Trick Flow pan, and figure I could probably just drill and tap the pan either on the side, or bottom. If any of you have done this I would like to know your opinions. Pictures would be helpful if anyone has any.



Thank You



Chris