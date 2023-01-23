Drivetrain How did you run the wire for OD lockout on a lentech valve body

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,875
3,494
184
Mililani, Hawaii
HI. I am about to install my Lentech Valve Body in my AOD. The vb came with the fitting and wire, but I am wondering how you guys drilled for the fitting? I have a deep Trick Flow pan, and figure I could probably just drill and tap the pan either on the side, or bottom. If any of you have done this I would like to know your opinions. Pictures would be helpful if anyone has any.

Thank You

Chris
 

