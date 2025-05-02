Brakes How do I get the e brake cable onto the disc brake caliper??

AnthonyA1234

AnthonyA1234

Active Member
Aug 17, 2020
665
112
53
Florida
#1
1992 GT with 1995 cobra brake swap front and rear. Trying to reinstall my calipers and the e brake cables being a pain. The passenger side was super easy, had plenty of slack to slide the cable over the hook. The driver side on the other hand I can’t even get the cable to pull out more than an inch with vise grips. See pic below that’s pretty much all I can get. Is there a trick to this or is something wrong with my drivers side e brake cable?
IMG_5096.webp
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#5
Noobz347 said:
I would suggest (even though you're not going to like it), disconnecting the cable at the other end to get the play you need.
Click to expand...
But then won’t it be tight when I go to reattach that end?

I guess I could just loosen up the adjuster bracket so that I get more play, but then I’ll have to redial that in again

I’d also like to know though if it being that tight is normal, or it something is wrong with my drivers side cable. The passenger side had plenty of slack. They were both changed by a shop a couple years ago. Come to think of it when I was dialing in the adjuster nut a few months ago to make it a little tighter, I did notice the driver side would start braking before the passenger side
 
#9
AeroCoupe said:
At least to see if the cable moves back and forth in the sheath freely.

Have you modified the brake handle for the disc brakes?
Click to expand...
The car had the disc brake swap when I bought it, I’ve never checked if someone did that mod to the handle but it does all work the way it should so I assume yes.

Ok I’m going to skip the e brake for now then and continue on with the rest of the brake job I’m doing and then once that’s all done and I can drive the car again I’ll drive it up on my 4 post lift and unhook the cable from the bracket side and mess with the tensioner and see if I can get everything to work out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AnthonyA1234
Brakes E brake doesn’t work on cobra brake swapped fox
Replies
10
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rednotch
rednotch
J
Rear caliper will NOT go back on! SOMEONE PLEASE HELP
Replies
3
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
silverlx50
Brakes Rear disc conversion - e brake question
Replies
7
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
silverlx50
silverlx50
B
Brakes E brake problem on SN95 swap
Replies
6
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
bchampion
No Brake Fluid to Driver Side Front Caliper
Replies
3
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
dmck
D
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu