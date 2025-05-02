AnthonyA1234
- Aug 17, 2020
- 665
- 112
- 53
1992 GT with 1995 cobra brake swap front and rear. Trying to reinstall my calipers and the e brake cables being a pain. The passenger side was super easy, had plenty of slack to slide the cable over the hook. The driver side on the other hand I can’t even get the cable to pull out more than an inch with vise grips. See pic below that’s pretty much all I can get. Is there a trick to this or is something wrong with my drivers side e brake cable?