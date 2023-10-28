Rear caliper will NOT go back on! SOMEONE PLEASE HELP

Julaneinn

Oct 28, 2023
Hello to all & Tia!
I have a 96 / 3.8L
Changing rear pads. Driver side went smoothly , but the passenger side…..
Ok so I recall when I was taking out the top pin, the caliper kind of jerked back n out a little hard, and after removing the lower pin, I had to really jerk on it to get it off. I did not notice anything unusual. I removed both pins, replaced clips, bolts and boots after cleaning area and greased well. Putting it back on started out east, right over the pads, lined up pretty good, got the top bolt in, down to the lower bolt and with?! It will NOT line up! It is literally a pub hair from letting me slide in the bolt! It’s almost as if the E brake line is stopping me. I see nothing else anywhere that could be the resistance. I took it off, double checked everything at least 5 times now. I beat on the damn thing, smashed my own finger and cussed so much that the neighbor made her kids go inside! I am totally stumped! I know I have the correct parts. Can someone plz tell me something that I am missing here?
Thanks!!
 

