how do i restore these rims?

Ford F, M6389A, YFKCWHA LIGHT ARGENT MET

hey all,so i finished 2 of my rims, pic of one below.the other 2 are primed, but I'm torn on what I am going to do moving forward as far as the base coat goes. i used the ford argent silver PM-19K207-AA for the first two, and I really think the original color was a little lighter (whiter) and I want to say a bit more reflective/metallicky.i found a website with tons of options: https://hdpaintcode.com/wheel-color-codes/ I'm thinking about getting a can of this maybe and see what it looks like:according to the site, this color came out in 1994, which is the year they switched to my car style (95gt)the pic below that is from a top dwon side angle with the valve stem at he 4 o clock position is something i found that must be the original paint. i just found this and maybe my memory is bad because this seems really close. (the pic is from some classic car site and allegedly the car has only 40k miles on it, so im assuming its original paint). the online pic was taken in doors, mine is obv outoors, so min elooks littler brighter/lighter.lol, so i went out again just now and too another pic in a similar angle as the snip i made from online image, and they look really close. and in the sun, it seems to be more like i remember it than it did earlier. i may still buy a can of the other and try it.my rim doesn't look glossy for some reason in the pics, but it is, moreso than the online image I snipped...