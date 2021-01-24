how do i restore these rims?

Hi all,

pics of my rims below.

they are in horrible shape in my opinion.

I'm no expert, but at a minimum, it appears the clear coat is coming off in various spots.



I have been watching a bunch of vids, and it seems it is simple enough to clean them up and paint, but I don't want to be misled by some vids that don't give you all the details, like how durable the paint will be for example.



This is a 95 gt, the original color of the rims was some sort of metallic silver color. I would like to get them back to like new condition and original paint, or all white. another option i would be interested in would be polishing them, but the center piece is plastic, not sure how that would work. would I paint it with some chrome paint and sand and polish?



so first question, is it as easy as i am being made to believe?



second question, are special paints needed?



i probably wouldnt start painting anything until the weather warmed up, but i could start cleaning and prepping now while i wait for the weather. i will have to think about if i want the orginal paint or white or polished (if even possible).



The car itself has failing clear coat as well in various spots unfortunately. At some point i will start a thread on that, but i think that paintjob will require a shop.



thanks