How Many Runs For A Built C-4

I have a Dynamic Racing Built Transmission to handle up to 750 HP C-4 Reverse Manual. 4200 Stall Converter. Transmission cooler.

My car is a 93 Mustang 345 flywheel hp, 300 torque. 3.90 gears. Weighs 3080 lbs. with driver.

I have 187 runs on it with no issues.



Is there anyone on here that has had any experience with a combo like this and how many runs they got out of it? I'm just curious on how far they usually go before freshening. Thanks!



I highly recommend Dynamic Racing. Great product and customer support. I emailed the owner who is JR and he responded below.



(187 and running great? Glad to hear that! I would say, if it is running perfect and fluid looks good, keep going. You could play it safe and freshen now,

but i don't see an issue if you want to keep an eye on the fluid condition and pay close attention to the shift quality. After 200, if you start to notice any higher temps

or the slightest flares on the 2-3 especially, be ready to get 'er freshened.