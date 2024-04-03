Starting a new thread here off of my Fuel line routing post....
Easy question is can I test for continuity between the two posts on the fuel tank sender? Tested with my battery powered probe and I get nothing..
Remember this is an 83, so only two wires to the sending unit with a fuel pump on the engine...
Elec trouble shooting manual says to check for ground, Good ground..
Check for power to the sending unit with the key on... Light blinks uniformly.....
When I put power on one side of the sending unit I get nothing out of the other....
Would this be a bad sending unit or am I doing this wrong.. Sending unit is still in the tank....
All gauges work fine except the fuel gauge...
