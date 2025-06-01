No power to the fuel pump

My 2013 mustang gt won't start do to no power getting to the fuel pump. It has a brand new fuel pump, sending unit, fuel pump control module and the relay and fuse are both good. After trouble shooting for a while, I finally sent it to FORD and they said there is an open circuit in the BJB. I dont see any corrosion and the pins look good in the BJB for the fuel pump.

There is continuity on the power wire from the fuse panel (BJB) at the relay, all the way back to the FPCM. When cranking I'm only reading 2 volts at the FPCM. I'm truly lost at this point. Any help is greatly appreciated.
 
Hey, I’m having the exact same issue did you find the cause?
 
