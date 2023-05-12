I just spent a lot of money on a transmission

Hey Stangnet,I haven't been on here much lately, but I am hoping to do another install thread soon so that more people can have better information on aftermarket parts combatibility. As always, the internet was devoid of information when I was doing this purchase, because people don't have a natural enthusiasm for sharing. I just spent a HUGE amount of money on a new transmission since my TR3550 has clearly had it after 2 decades of hard shifting and drag slicks. So I went all out on this one. I promise to get as many pictures as I can, get all the details, promote all the different vendors on their engineering merits, and above all else use a thread title that is google search friendly so that people get the best information possible.