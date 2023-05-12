I just spent a lot of money on a transmission

revhead347

revhead347

Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
9,142
1,679
214
Acworth, GA
Hey Stangnet,

I haven't been on here much lately, but I am hoping to do another install thread soon so that more people can have better information on aftermarket parts combatibility. As always, the internet was devoid of information when I was doing this purchase, because people don't have a natural enthusiasm for sharing. I just spent a HUGE amount of money on a new transmission since my TR3550 has clearly had it after 2 decades of hard shifting and drag slicks. So I went all out on this one. I promise to get as many pictures as I can, get all the details, promote all the different vendors on their engineering merits, and above all else use a thread title that is google search friendly so that people get the best information possible.
20230511_183118.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users

  • Sponsors (?)


revhead347

revhead347

Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
9,142
1,679
214
Acworth, GA
FastDriver said:
gear ratios? Welcome to the T56 club! I like 'em so much I've got one in all 3 of my cars. Let me know if I can help.
Click to expand...
2.66:1 first gear ratio. Hanlon convinced me flat out that it was the best option for a car that makes as much torque as mine does. Telling me you have put a Magnum T56 in 3 different cars is basically a death warrant for your PM box. I obcess about the details, and you might end up with too many questions to answer.

Kurt
 
revhead347

revhead347

Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
9,142
1,679
214
Acworth, GA
Noobz347 said:
I'm interested to see how tough that is to set up. I've seen some other twin disks that looked like a PITA.
Click to expand...
I actually installed the clutch 2 years ago. There's nothing to it. You just have to stack 5 pancakes instead of 3 pancakes; and torque it down to factory specs. It's honestly about 1 vagina hair harder to install than a factory clutch.

Kurt
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
24,339
9,025
203
polk county florida
revhead347 said:
2.66:1 first gear ratio. Hanlon convinced me flat out that it was the best option for a car that makes as much torque as mine does. Telling me you have put a Magnum T56 in 3 different cars is basically a death warrant for your PM box. I obcess about the details, and you might end up with too many questions to answer.

Kurt
Click to expand...
Now he'll get 35 pms wanting him to come help!!
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,859
1,569
214
Fort Knox, KY
No magnums, unfortunately. Viper-spec T56 and two custom geared boxes based on the '03 Cobra T56. However, I'll bet there's a lot of overlap. Also, here're 2 links you might have already seen:
https://www.americanmuscle.com/understanding-foxbody-transmissions.html

Electrical - T5 To T56 Magnum Electrical Connections

Just installed a t56 magnum in my 90 gt. I spliced in a new pigtail from the 2 prong chassis wire into the connection on the passenger side of the t56 (more towards the front).Hooked up the cruise control on the speedo cable. Then left the 4 prong connection from the chassis abandoned per D&D...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
My latest install: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums...aded-to-autocross.884727/page-12#post-9374348

First link is likely to answer a lot of questions.
 
revhead347

revhead347

Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
9,142
1,679
214
Acworth, GA
FastDriver said:
No magnums, unfortunately. Viper-spec T56 and two custom geared boxes based on the '03 Cobra T56. However, I'll bet there's a lot of overlap. Also, here're 2 links you might have already seen:
https://www.americanmuscle.com/understanding-foxbody-transmissions.html

Electrical - T5 To T56 Magnum Electrical Connections

Just installed a t56 magnum in my 90 gt. I spliced in a new pigtail from the 2 prong chassis wire into the connection on the passenger side of the t56 (more towards the front).Hooked up the cruise control on the speedo cable. Then left the 4 prong connection from the chassis abandoned per D&D...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
My latest install: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums...aded-to-autocross.884727/page-12#post-9374348

First link is likely to answer a lot of questions.
Click to expand...
Unfortunately I don't think I am going to gain much from your experience. There is not one single part number that I am aware of that is interchangeable between a T-56 and a TR6060 (Magnum T56}. Hanlon included a reverse lockout electrical control device.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Spend my money!
Replies
8
Views
935
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
Husky44
Need suspension help? Check out OpenTracker
Replies
0
Views
636
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Husky44
Husky44
W
The Autocross Tips and Tech Thread
Replies
22
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Warhorse Racing
W
Andrews24
Progress Thread 91 GT - 5 lug swap, suspension upgrade, restoration...
Replies
13
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Andrews24
Andrews24
revhead347
Install Daytona Sensors CD-1 Ignition Mustang Fox SN95
Replies
4
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu