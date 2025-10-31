I need help with an 06

B

boviske underwood

New Member
Oct 30, 2025
1
0
1
Moncure NC
#1
Hey I need some help with an 06 4l v8 I had to do a timeing rebuild. Got all that done but there a plug that I can not find where it goes.

Car do start and can idle no problem but when put in drive or reverse it feels and sound like its about to die. And I dont really know what I am doing.
1000006501.webp
1000006500.webp
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
2012 Boss 302 help
Replies
1
Views
58
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
9
Electrical F150 ECU in a Foxbody? Idle surge help
Replies
6
Views
153
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
A
need help and advise
Replies
16
Views
184
Other Auto Tech
Mcmahst
Mcmahst
S
Need help and Advise - 89 Problem Child
Replies
1
Views
56
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
evintho
evintho
S
07 v6 4.0 wiring issue .In desperate need of help.
Replies
1
Views
64
2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu