I need help with an 06

boviske underwood
New Member
-
- Oct 30, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hey I need some help with an 06 4l v8 I had to do a timeing rebuild. Got all that done but there a plug that I can not find where it goes.
Car do start and can idle no problem but when put in drive or reverse it feels and sound like its about to die. And I dont really know what I am doing.
Car do start and can idle no problem but when put in drive or reverse it feels and sound like its about to die. And I dont really know what I am doing.