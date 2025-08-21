2012 Boss 302 help

9

Need some help from the Mustang gods.
I have a '12 Boss 302. Supercharged. Last night I was messing with the MyKey settings. Turned the car off. Tried starting back up and would immediately die after starting. Gave it some gas while starting, would run rough for a second and then back to idle. Revs and sounds fine after that. Let it sit for a few hours, started right up. Turned off and tried starting again, and died immediately. Doubt it has anything to do with the Mykey, just a coincidence. But looking for some guidance. Thanks!
 

