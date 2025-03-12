I want to fix my car that is emitting rich black smoke.

Sep 28, 2024
I've tried replacing various parts but it hasn't been fixed. Please help.
The parts replaced are:
ECU
ECT
ACT
MAF
BAP
TPS
IAC
o2 sensor
fuel pump
fuel filter
fuel pressure regulator
head
distributor
coil.　　　
When I tested it with a scanner, koer42 and 26 were displayed. I removed the scanner and tested it using the wiring.
I also tried a cylinder test.
Please help.


https://youtu.be/AX9u5J9mI7A
 

Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

Updated 05 July 2022 to add rough idle when cold and smooth idle when up to normal operating temperature. See the EGR tech information, section #15 for more help. Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
Follow the directions, step by step.
Post up any questions here.
 
gkomo said:
What cylinder test did you do?
Thank you. I think I did a cylinder test, as mentioned in the youtube video above. KOEO 11
KORE 21 26 42 92 18 ? It seems to be displayed. The cylinder balance test shows 8, 7, 6, 5, 3? I have replaced the injectors, but is there something wrong with the injectors? There is no black smoke when the engine is in open loop, but when the water temperature warms up and the engine enters closed loop, black smoke is emitted. The amount of gasoline used up is very fast.
 
Need more information on the car. What year? Is the engine stock or does it have aftermarket parts like intakes, heads, MAF, injectors, etc. Is the motor a stroker? Is the car a 4 cylinder conversion or a factory V8?

Another thing it could possibly be is the ECU itself as they are 30+ years old and can have problems but don't just send it off to get fixed unless you have good reason.
 
AeroCoupe said:
Need more information on the car. What year? Is the engine stock or does it have aftermarket parts like intakes, heads, MAF, injectors, etc. Is the motor a stroker? Is the car a 4 cylinder conversion or a factory V8?

Another thing it could possibly be is the ECU itself as they are 30+ years old and can have problems but don't just send it off to get fixed unless you have good reason.
Thank you. The car is 1991, the engine is 5.0HO, the injector is FOTE-D5A, and the ECU was replaced with an ECU exchange the other day.The head is also rebuilt and the engine is not a stroker.
 
I just want to note that the YouTube link doesn't work for me.

What size are the injectors you've installed? You've replaced the regulator as well, have you verified what fuel pressure it's actually sending through the injectors?

Edit: it looks like we both posted at the same time, you just answered that question.
 
AeroCoupe said:
Need more information on the car. What year? Is the engine stock or does it have aftermarket parts like intakes, heads, MAF, injectors, etc. Is the motor a stroker? Is the car a 4 cylinder conversion or a factory V8?

Another thing it could possibly be is the ECU itself as they are 30+ years old and can have problems but don't just send it off to get fixed unless you have good reason.
Thank you. The car is 1991, the engine is 5.0HO, the injector is FOTE-D5A, and the ECU was replaced with an ECU exchange the other day.The head is also rebuilt and the engine is not a stroker.
 
LILCBRA said:
I just want to note that the YouTube link doesn't work for me.

What size are the injectors you've installed? You've replaced the regulator as well, have you verified what fuel pressure it's actually sending through the injectors?

Edit: it looks like we both posted at the same time, you just answered that question.
The fuel pressure regulator has also been replaced and the fuel pressure is being measured.
 
So you have 20 lb/hr injectors. Stock is 19 so that could contribute to it running fat as the tables in the ECU are configured for the 19 lb/hr injectors. I am not saying that is it but it may not be helping.
 
Yes. I am also concerned about the injectors I replaced. Some websites say 19lbs or 20lbs, so I was wondering. Do you know which injectors are the correct 19lbs injectors?
AeroCoupe said:
So you have 20 lb/hr injectors. Stock is 19 so that could contribute to it running fat as the tables in the ECU are configured for the 19 lb/hr injectors. I am not saying that is it but it may not be helping.
Yes. I am also concerned about the injectors I replaced. Some websites say 19lbs or 20lbs, so I was wondering. Do you know which injectors are the correct 19lbs injectors?
 
sands9330014 said:
Yes. I am also concerned about the injectors I replaced. Some websites say 19lbs or 20lbs, so I was wondering. Do you know which injectors are the correct 19lbs injectors?

Yes. I am also concerned about the injectors I replaced. Some websites say 19lbs or 20lbs, so I was wondering. Do you know which injectors are the correct 19lbs injectors?
This is the correct size/style for a stock 5.0.

1741875636409.webp
 
