I want to fix my car that is emitting rich black smoke.

sands9330014
Member
- Sep 28, 2024
- 64
- 7
- 18
I've tried replacing various parts but it hasn't been fixed. Please help.
The parts replaced are:
ECU
ECT
ACT
MAF
BAP
TPS
IAC
o2 sensor
fuel pump
fuel filter
fuel pressure regulator
head
distributor
coil.
When I tested it with a scanner, koer42 and 26 were displayed. I removed the scanner and tested it using the wiring.
I also tried a cylinder test.
Please help.
https://youtu.be/AX9u5J9mI7A
