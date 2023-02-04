I'm a new member...

Hi,

My name is Neal. I live on Camano Island in Washington state. I just joined after finding one of the threads on Fastback conversions. Then reading several more.

I do not own a Mustang, but have 3 Mercury Cougars. first one is a 1970 XR-7 hardtop with the original 351W that is slightly wormed over backed by a T-5Z and 3.5- trac loc rear. It is a decent driver, next is a 1971 XR-7, this is a nice survivor with less then 100K on the clock, 351C 2v and a SB C-6. But I had to do a mechanical rebuild due to vandalism that happened in the early 80's(gas tank filled with water). The 3rd is a 1970 base model Cougar, Competition(Grabber) yellow and a 428CJ. Major project...

Over the years I have had a 66 Mustang GT coupe, a 1967 289 Coupe, a 1968 Pink 289 Coupe and a 1970 250 I6 Coupe. All were basically parts cars. I have had about 50 Cougars, most being parts cars as well. As well as maybe 20 other Ford products. I promise not to post much Cougar related stuff here. I just hope to learn more about thing in general. I work part time at a shop that works on a lot of Mustangs. They currently have a 65 Convertible, 2 first years Coupes, a 66 Fastback, 2 67 Coupes, a 68 Coupe and a 69 Mach 1 428 SCJ. as well as a 68 Sunroof Cougar and several first gen Broncos. Oh, they also have several brand X and a couple Brand Y cars.

Thanks for reading this ramble.