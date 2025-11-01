New here, just saying hi.

Hey all, I have a 86 lx with a 3.8 as a street car (that I drag race occasionally) and a 83GT that's been converted to a NHRA legal U/SA Stocker. (302 2bbl/c4 with 4000 converter, 9" with 5.14 gears) I also have the 79 mustang as a parts car I used to convert my 83GT to a 79.

All that said, been a ford guy all my life and have owned numerous mustangs back when they were just old rusty cheap cars to tear around in. (late 70's early 80's) Had a 71,72 and 73 fastbacks running clevelands as well as a 66 notch I put a 351C in...no it doesn't fit but if you heat the shock towers with a torch and use a maul to beat it in flat, the 351C fits. Used 69 mustang headers. (I was a kid, didn't know any better, lol) Had a 72 Grand Torino sport, factory fastback/buckets/console etc, came with a 351c 2bbl which I pulled out and installed a 428cj and c6 from a friends 69 torino his wife wrapped around a tree.



Anyway, lots of blah, blah, blah. Retired after 36 years in the army as a tank mech working on Leopards. Enjoying retirement and racing. I'll attach a pic of my 86 at the track with the toy hauler I just sold after 13 years.