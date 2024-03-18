After selling my vert I went foxless for a few years but now I'm back with a 92 hatch. She is a molested Ole girl and lots of questions in the wiring. Weighing my options to add a carb or get a megasquirt or try a replacement harness. But had some questions about the megasquirt. When you go to a aftermarket engine management system like this, does it use all the sensors to adjust afr or is it just the maf? If you have things like egr delete, does it get complicated? Saw some videos on installation but never really explained what sensors it used besides the wide band sensor in the o2 bung. If you, for Instance have a crapped out iac will the car still run like poo? Is it just replacing the computer and expects to have all the information from everything still avaliable?