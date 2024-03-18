Digital Tuning I'm Back! Do I want a Megasquirt?

Dontknowchit

Dontknowchit

Active Member
Jul 31, 2017
126
39
48
#1
After selling my vert I went foxless for a few years but now I'm back with a 92 hatch. She is a molested Ole girl and lots of questions in the wiring. Weighing my options to add a carb or get a megasquirt or try a replacement harness. But had some questions about the megasquirt. When you go to a aftermarket engine management system like this, does it use all the sensors to adjust afr or is it just the maf? If you have things like egr delete, does it get complicated? Saw some videos on installation but never really explained what sensors it used besides the wide band sensor in the o2 bung. If you, for Instance have a crapped out iac will the car still run like poo? Is it just replacing the computer and expects to have all the information from everything still avaliable?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LILCBRA
I feel like I'm chasing my tail with this thing
Replies
35
Views
3K
Other Auto Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
J
89 2.3 LX running rich, hesitation on acceleration, high and hanging idle Help!
Replies
4
Views
2K
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
jpstucky
J
M
So I finally get to (re)join the Mustang club!
Replies
7
Views
853
The Welcome Wagon
pavlos413
pavlos413
zack2001
Engine LTFT at 1.24% at idle, throwing a stored P0174 code
Replies
0
Views
1K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
zack2001
zack2001
ShedBuiltMS
Progress Thread Dirty Water Racing 89 Notch Project
Replies
64
Views
10K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Flyboy60
F
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu