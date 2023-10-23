I feel like I'm chasing my tail with this thing

LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
#1
Here's the story: The 1999 Camry (4 cylinder 5 speed, ~123k miles currently) I bought as a commuter/second vehicle has had this slightly annoying issue since I bought it that I can't seem to figure out. When I start it cold, it idles a touch high at around 1100 rpms, but RPMs increase and top off around 1800 as the engine gets warm. Then, to top that off, it has a surging idle when warm but only when coasting to a stop, either with the clutch engaged or in neutral, and it throws no codes to speak of. Here's what I've done up til now in no specific order:

Replaced Air filter, plugs, wires, oil change - basic maintenance stuff.....
I've not found any vacuum leaks
Replaced OE O2 sensors
Replaced ECT sensor
Replaced the TPS
Cleaned the throttle body and OE IAC to no avail, then replaced the IAC
Replaced timing belt, drive belts, water pump, and thermostat (thermostat was stuck open)
Found a tutorial about resetting base idle by turning the key to the "Run" position 3 times before starting the car - had no effect
Pulled the fuse for the ECM, no effect

I'm not sure what my next move should be since it's a multifaceted issue. Part of my mind is saying to check/replace the VSS but it isn't giving any other indications of having a problem. It isn't a mass air car so there's no MAF to check or clean. I've thought that maybe the ACT sensor could have some kind of problem but it seems to run fine other than the idle issue which seems to defy my belief that that's part of the problem. I've thought that maybe the MAP sensor was a problem, but I tried unplugging it and it wouldn't allow the car to start so I don't think that has much of anything to do with it. It seems to be temperature as well as speed/motion dependent - maybe one, maybe both?? :shrug:

I just bought and received a KingBolen S500 scan tool and tried it out last night to see if anything popped up that my CarQuest code reader didn't show. It didn't give any other codes than the CQ reader had already shown - and most were my fault anyway. The only code it's thrown is for the IAC, but something's causing it to operate like it is. I've tried unplugging it and it idles and drives better, but it presented a few minor drivability problems so I plugged it back in. I fiddled with the scanner a little and ran a live stream, nothing stood out to me but I'm by no means an expert with this tool nor all of the info it can/will give. The things I remember from last night is the MAP sensor read around 4-5 PSI at an idle speed of around 1750-1800. I think the TPS said it was something like 27% open. Coolant temp was somewhere in the 200-210 range. It did not give any info about the VSS, but I wasn't moving and I think it said it wasn't available through the ECM anyway.

Like I said, I'm at a loss as to where to look next - I'm open to suggestions from those who are smarter than I.....
 

#3
I have owned a 99 Tacoma foyr cylinder for 23 years, and these motors don't diagnose easily. I am surprised your not getting a code because they are good about popping one. I have had to bring my truck to a mechanic a few times. There is a sensor on the very back of the motor that controls some idle. Its out of sight kind of like our PCV is. You might want to look for that
 
#4
nickyb said:
If removing the engine coolant temp. Sensor isn't too difficult if say remove it and test it.
That was one of my first thoughts which is what led me to just replace it. I figured it was only about $10 so it wasn't gonna be a bad idea to just throw a new sensor in it, but it had no effect. Then yesterday the scan tool gave me what the sensor was reading and it seemed to be ok at around 200-210. I haven't thrown my voltmeter on it to see what kind of voltages it gives me though. :shrug:

Potomus Pete said:
I have owned a 99 Tacoma foyr cylinder for 23 years, and these motors don't diagnose easily. I am surprised your not getting a code because they are good about popping one. I have had to bring my truck to a mechanic a few times. There is a sensor on the very back of the motor that controls some idle. Its out of sight kind of like our PCV is. You might want to look for that
Do you remember what sensor that is? I can only think of a couple other sensors that could contribute to this but they seem even more unlikely than what I've looked at up to this point. The crank or cam position sensor come to mind but it seems that it would run like crap at any time if one of those was out of whack. :chin
 
#7
nickyb said:
Was the ECT sensor an oem toyota part? You know them aftermarket ones are not n miss
No, it was just a cheapy.

I hooked up the scan tool again when I got home from work, here is some of the info I was able to pull. One other thing I tried on my way home - turning the AC on eliminated the surging and lowered the idle to around 1200.

I found the VSS display so it does show up. That pic is just rolling down my driveway and backing back up to where I park it.

20231023_172611.jpg
20231023_173538.jpg
20231023_173615.jpg
20231023_173648.jpg
20231023_173703.jpg
20231023_173718.jpg
20231023_173734.jpg
20231023_173811.jpg
20231023_174157.jpg
 
#9
Mcmahst said:
Have you put a vacuum gauge on it to see what the idle and 1500 RPM vacuum is? You said you could locate any vacuum leaks, but didn’t mention what inches it’s producing. A vacuum leak matches the symptoms.
No, I've not, and I agree it kinda feels like a vacuum leak with the exception of the surging it does when moving. I'll throw one on there but it might be tomorrow at this point.

I just come in from taking these 2 short videos.


View: https://youtu.be/LbP4H6qZBtg?si=3Nk7qgLGyn8rLKh6



View: https://youtu.be/mJSABvLgxeo?si=kleFkWoOCskXFsb4

Slightly high idle with the IAC unplugged, but it drops by a considerable amount with it disabled.
 
#10
Didn't have much time last night to do anything other than eat dinner. But I did have a thought - since it's ran this way since I bought it AND I changed the timing belt, I wonder if it's off a little. I didn't line it up with the little dot through the gear, I marked the gear before I removed the belt so it was easier to see when I reinstalled the belt. I'm curious as to whether the last person installed the belt wrong and I didn't correct it at all when I replaced it. I got to thinking about that because the scan tool showed that ignition timing was at -5* when the IAC was disconnected and it was idling around 1200 rpm. You can see it at around 1:15 in the second video. That number just doesn't seem right to me and that's really the only explanation I can think of. So it's kinda looking like I'll be tearing the timing cover off if I get the time this weekend.....
 
