I feel like I'm chasing my tail with this thing

nickyb said: If removing the engine coolant temp. Sensor isn't too difficult if say remove it and test it. Click to expand...

Potomus Pete said: I have owned a 99 Tacoma foyr cylinder for 23 years, and these motors don't diagnose easily. I am surprised your not getting a code because they are good about popping one. I have had to bring my truck to a mechanic a few times. There is a sensor on the very back of the motor that controls some idle. Its out of sight kind of like our PCV is. You might want to look for that Click to expand...

That was one of my first thoughts which is what led me to just replace it. I figured it was only about $10 so it wasn't gonna be a bad idea to just throw a new sensor in it, but it had no effect. Then yesterday the scan tool gave me what the sensor was reading and it seemed to be ok at around 200-210. I haven't thrown my voltmeter on it to see what kind of voltages it gives me though.Do you remember what sensor that is? I can only think of a couple other sensors that could contribute to this but they seem even more unlikely than what I've looked at up to this point. The crank or cam position sensor come to mind but it seems that it would run like crap at any time if one of those was out of whack.