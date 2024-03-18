Engine Installing A/C in a Non-A/C Car

My 1989 LX is a factory non-A/C car and I'm looking at installing A/C. I live in Texas and it's just not enjoyable riding around in the summer without A/C. I have an evaporator, a new heater core, and 89 A/C controls. I was going to order this this kit from LMR and prior to ordering it, I contacted them to see what else I would need to order. The understanding I had before this was that the HVAC box in 87 and up cars are the same and non-A/C cars just don't have evaporators installed. The gentleman that got back to me from LMR stated that I would need a HVAC box, electrical harness, and vacuum harness from an A/C car. Is this right?

This is what I was originally thinking that I needed, but now I'm not sure. Can anyone assist with this?
  • LMR conversion kit
  • Evaporator
  • A/C controls
  • Heater core (might as well while the box is out)
  • Compressor brackets
  • Condenser brackets
  • Accumulator brackets
  • Belt
 

I have the LMR kit and its great, but I dont know much about the rest except you probably need to go to the junk yard and get everything just so you have it. Does your car have the holes in the firewall. Blocked off of coarse
 
