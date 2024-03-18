bleedinggreen
My 1989 LX is a factory non-A/C car and I'm looking at installing A/C. I live in Texas and it's just not enjoyable riding around in the summer without A/C. I have an evaporator, a new heater core, and 89 A/C controls. I was going to order this this kit from LMR and prior to ordering it, I contacted them to see what else I would need to order. The understanding I had before this was that the HVAC box in 87 and up cars are the same and non-A/C cars just don't have evaporators installed. The gentleman that got back to me from LMR stated that I would need a HVAC box, electrical harness, and vacuum harness from an A/C car. Is this right?
This is what I was originally thinking that I needed, but now I'm not sure. Can anyone assist with this?
- LMR conversion kit
- Evaporator
- A/C controls
- Heater core (might as well while the box is out)
- Compressor brackets
- Condenser brackets
- Accumulator brackets
- Belt