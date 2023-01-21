Reinstalled A/C blowing fuse—-Where to look???

B

BillyMoore

Member
Dec 20, 2022
9
3
13
48
ESVA
So I bought the A/C conversion kit to reinstall the factory A/C in my 91 GT convertible. Everything fit perfectly and after I got it charged up with 134 and oil the fuse for the compressor circuit keeps blowing. I isolated it to the low pressure wiring on the accumulator… the fuse does not blow until I plug the accumulator in. It will blow with the compressor unplugged. Anybody have any ideas on where to look? I’m guessing there is a dead short somewhere. The A/C had been removed from this car when I bought it. I installed everything new but the evaporator inside the car.

When I have everything connected and a new fuse installed and turn the A/C on the clutch doesn’t appear to try to engage and the volt gauge drops way down and the engine briefly lugs down from the alternator load then the fuse pops within a second or two…

I’m at a loss and not the best electrical troubleshooter. Any advice?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
1991 GT Vert…Reinstalling removed factory A/C
Replies
9
Views
544
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BillyMoore
B
M
Electrical Fuse E Blowing need help diagnosing
Replies
5
Views
545
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Mike Aggy
M
CAMTWO1070
Engine Ron Francis aka The Detail Zone and their Ford harnesses are beyond poor quality.Here's why.
Replies
14
Views
838
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
R82148V
Electrical Battery Drain / slight draw
Replies
11
Views
735
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
93CalypsoConvert
Engine AC blowing cool not cold
Replies
14
Views
725
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu