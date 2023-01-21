Reinstalled A/C blowing fuse—-Where to look???

So I bought the A/C conversion kit to reinstall the factory A/C in my 91 GT convertible. Everything fit perfectly and after I got it charged up with 134 and oil the fuse for the compressor circuit keeps blowing. I isolated it to the low pressure wiring on the accumulator… the fuse does not blow until I plug the accumulator in. It will blow with the compressor unplugged. Anybody have any ideas on where to look? I’m guessing there is a dead short somewhere. The A/C had been removed from this car when I bought it. I installed everything new but the evaporator inside the car.



When I have everything connected and a new fuse installed and turn the A/C on the clutch doesn’t appear to try to engage and the volt gauge drops way down and the engine briefly lugs down from the alternator load then the fuse pops within a second or two…



I’m at a loss and not the best electrical troubleshooter. Any advice?