Improved load carrying capabilities at all temperature

Stable viscosity

Engineered for Magnum, TKO, T-56 or T-5 TREMEC transmissions

Provides good shift performance in cold temperatures

Compatible with yellow metals and carbon lined synchronizer materials

Improved dynamic seals performance and reduces leaks

Excellent wear protection at high temperatures

Heres the kicker for me...They say if you're not racing them its a fill for life deal....It can't possibly be a fill for life transmission if theres a break-in procedure...LOLThe instructions I got with mine say to break them in for 1500 miles with Dexron-MerconIII than drain and swap out to Syncromesh but doesnt state which brand is preferrable for maintaining the warranty.....When I called about preferred Synchromesh brand they told me to use Tremec HP-MTF..When you read the MTF information it shows all of the brands its supposed to replace so like others have stated it varies.................LOLHigh quality transmission fluid suitable for use in any TREMEC transmission. Available in single quarts or 4-quart cases, enough for a full oil change on Magnum, TKO, T-56 or T-5 TREMEC. Check your capacities. Intended for use in manual transmissions that require GL4 75W85 MTF, synchromesh, or DEXRON®-III/MERCON® fluids. Not compatible with automatic transmissions or hypoid gear differentials.The part that throws me off a lil is the high temperature protection part..I have a temp gauge on my TKO600 and it reads 66 celsius on the highway which is about 150 farenheit...