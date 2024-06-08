is it possible to have a classic Mustang as a daily driver keeping in mind i have limited funds?

hi all,
i live in australia & go to school in south australia but live in victoria. i've been wanting to buy a classic car for years, and a 'stang has long been my dream. however, my parents are (understandably) reluctant to see me get a first car that's likely unreliable and certainly unsafe.

is there any feasible way i could buy a decent mustang for a low price (under $20,000 australian dollars) and implement safety features with minimum cost and then use it as a daily driver/first car? for instance like this '66 'stang - [Link Removed]

unfortunately, i have minimal mechanical knowledge but my father is very handy with cars etc, so i would have his help as well as being super eager to learn. this is a genuine question and i'm really interested to know you guys' opinions. if something like this isn't an option, are there any newer (but still cool & stylish) cars e.g. a 90's era porsche boxter etc you guys would truly recommend for me as my first car?

thanks so much!
 
