dqureshi06
- Mar 25, 2024
- 11
- 0
- 1
I'm in the process of changing the oil on my 89. I say I'm in the process because I can't get a the fl-1a motorcraft oil filter to fit in because the sway bar is in the way somehow. I'm gonna have to wait till the store opens in the morning and pick up a filter shorter in length. I noticed this when I took the old filter out and noticed the bolt in the middle is keeping that whole thing attached to what I think is the original oil filter holder?